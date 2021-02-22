Free online career day set for veterans

Veteran unemployment continues to slide down the COVID curve with the latest Department of Labor Report stating the rate has locked in at 4.9% for January 2021 – down from 5.3% in December.

The figure is lower than for previous months during the pandemic, but still more than double the unemployment rate of veterans at this time last year.

The good news is, veterans are getting back to work. There are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs now. Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals along with some retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring in large volume.

The DAV and RecruitMilitary is hosting the Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Feb. 23. The event will run online from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. ET.

This free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.

RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large groups, small groups and one-on-one formats.

In response to COVID-19, RecruitMilitary swiftly implemented virtual hiring events nationwide in just a matter of days. And today, the company is positioned more than ever before to bring thousands of service members, veterans and military spouses into the civilian workforce.

In April, Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary was appointed by the U.S. Army to provide all transition services to soldiers, veterans and their families. The timing of this appointment is critical to serve the needs of transitioning soldiers and their families who are leaving the military and joining the civilian world amidst a global crisis. Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary also serves veterans and transitioning service members of all branches.

The virtual career day is geared to transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

For more information, log onto: www.recruitmilitary.careereco.com and click on the Virtual Events button.