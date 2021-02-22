TNT Fire Department responds to car fire

The Tazewell – New Tazewell Fire Department was requested by North Tazewell Fire Department, February 18, to respond to and assist with a car fire on Highway 25E.

Upon arrival the car was 50 percent involved. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported at the time of the call.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office held back traffic flow to make the scene safe and Claiborne County Medics posted nearby in case of an injury.

Units were back in service around one hour after dispatch.

Release from TNT Fire Department, Photos from TNT

By Allen Earl