After a fierce battle with glioblastoma, Bobby Bishop, Jr. departed for Heaven on February 20, 2021, where he was reunited with his mother, Nyokia Taylor Bishop, mother-in-law Juanita Skidmore Baker and countless other family and loved ones.

Bobby grew up in Benton, Tennessee spending his younger years working in the family grocery store and playing baseball, a sport he loved and played well, as often as possible. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business with an accounting concentration, at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Bobby passed the CPA exam on the first sitting, earning the highest score in the State of Tennessee, and the 21st highest score in the nation. He then went on to earn his law degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Later, after working in both accounting and law, Bobby went into business for himself, opening his first quick lube shop, which eventually grew to three locations.

Though his time on earth was far too short, Bobby used his talents and resources generously, never hesitating to help others. He was a loyal friend, counselor, and mentor to many, and he left this world a better place than he found it. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his 57 years.

Left behind to carry his light are his beloved wife, Charlotte “Susie” Baker Bishop, father Bobby Bishop, Sr., brother Mark (Elisa) Bishop, sister Kalin (Randy) Morris, nephews Taylor Andrew Morris, Will Bishop, and Seth Bishop (Lauren Passmore), and father-in-law Jim Baker.

Family and friends had visitation on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell, Tennessee. The family then held a viewing and graveside service on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Higgins Funeral Home in Benton, Tennessee. The Reverend Charlie D. Widner officiated at the graveside service before Bobby was laid to rest beside his mother at Benton Memorial Gardens in his hometown. Pallbearers were Christopher Widner, Scott Dison, Jesse Sulfridge, Sam Daugherty, Taylor Andrew Morris, Seth Bishop, Will Bishop and Terry Bishop. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bobby’s memory and legacy of kindness by making a donation to the charity of your choice.

