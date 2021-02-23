Last call for Little League softball and baseball sign ups

President C.J. Bolden and league officials are having one last sign up for the 2021 New Tazewell Little League season.

The sign up will be held once again at the concession stand located in the C.W. Gose Municipal Park, (New Tazewell Park) from 6-8 P.M. and the cost per player will be $60.

Bolden spoke about what the league plans are concerning play with the pandemic, “We will be going by state and local guidelines at the time. We will be encouraging social distancing and the wearing of masks.”

Parents and grandparents please be aware that this is the last scheduled sign up.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net