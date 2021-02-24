Betty Pearson, 91

Betty Pearson age 91 Of Tazewell, Tn passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on February 22, 2021. She was saved at an early age and was a member of Howards Quarter Baptist Church. She loved her kids and grand kids. She was proceeded in death by her parents Charlie and Willie Livesay, husband Howard Pearson, two infant children Judy and Steve, brother Harold Livesay, sister Iva Lee Young, grandson Steven Rowe. She is survived by daughters Karen West of Tazewell, Sharon (Boyd) Rowe of Tazewell, Amy (Marty) Lamb of Tazewell, grandsons Anthony (Vicki) Rowe of Tazewell, Josh (Sarah) Rowe of Knoxville, Tn. Ben Rowe of Tazewell and Brandon Lamb of Tazewell. Great Grand Daughters Hannah Rowe and Ari Rowe. Sisters Lois Lewis and Margie Ogan of Knoxville, Tn. Several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

Family will receive friends Wednesday February 24th, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral will follow at 7 pm in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Thursday February 25th, 2021 at 3pm in Pearson-Turner Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Brian O’Dell and Rev. Parker Epperson will be officiating.

Music by Terry Keck

Pallbearers: Anthony, Josh, Ben Rowe, Brandon Lamb, Boyd Rowe and Marty Lamb

Family request mask and observe social distancing.