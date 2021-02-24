Springdale defeats Soldiers Memorial, Video: Owen Medlin puts back a rare Will Compton miss down in the paint

Game two on the second day of 5-6 grade tournament basketball featured the Springdale Owls versus Soldiers Memorial Middle School.

Game play during the season was pandemic limited but it was now time for them to do battle on the tournament hardwood.

Both teams found the range early but it was Springdale holding the lead 8-5 at the 2:36 mark.

Springdale led 14-5 after one period of play.

The Owls momentum grew during the second as they pushed the score out to 26-6.

Coming out of the halftime break, S.M.M.S needed something positive to happen but Springdale was quicker even with reserves and created a defensive nightmare for the Blue Devils. At the end of three periods, the Owls led 28-11.

The Owls cruised to a win but in the final period S.M.M.S. actually outscored them 4-1. The final was 29-15 with the Owls moving on to round three action.

Leading the Owls in scoring was Will Compton with eight. Three others had six each including Chace Robinette, Owen Stone and Owen Medlin. Daniel Loop had two and Caleb Cupp had one point. Others in the book were Robbie Buchanan, Harrison Whitaker, Robby Wilmoth, Xavier Nickell, Preston Honeycutt, Eli Daniels, Jace Davis and Nathan Jones.

The Blue Devils were led by Eric Ferguson with eight, Jackson Bailey had six and Jaden Myers had one point. Also in the book tonight was Mason Helton, Riley Carmack and R.J. Quick.

Springdale moved on to round three action with the win.

