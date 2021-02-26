Lady Indians defeat Lady Blue Devils 33-13, Video: Play was very spirited between these two

The higher seeds were introduced, February 25 at the 2021 Claiborne County 5-6 grade basketball tournament.

Game one of four featured the Lady Indians versus the Lady Blue Devils.

When the ball was tipped off the Lady Indians had the range and ran off to a 14-2 first period advantage.

During the second period, Powell Valley remained hot and rolled out to a 23-7 advantage despite the Lady Blue Devils having their highest scoring period in the opening half.

During the third period, the Lady Indians rolled further ahead and finished with a 33-11 lead.

The Lady Indians stayed focused and won the contest by the final score of 33-13.

Leading PV in scoring was Emma Bussell with 12, Amillya Smith had 11, Allie Owens had nine, Megan Weaver and Cabella Duvernay both had two points each.

Emma Ferguson led S.M.M.S. with six and C.J. Hatfield had five. Ily web finished the total with two points.

The Lady Indians moved to the championship game with the win.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net