Lewis Mabe, 81

Lewis Mabe, age 81 of Tazewell, TN. Born December 29, 1939, went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2021..

He was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church, where he was a deacon.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Tennie (Seals) Mabe; brothers Herman, Parlon, Lester, and Earl Mabe; sisters Onalee Hayes and Annette Chadwell; granddaughter Rebekah Cody.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Joann Mabe.

Daughters: Frances (Tony) Carter, Karen McGeorge and Marie Tolliver (Zach Buttery)

Sons: Junior (Kimberly) Mabe and David (Becky) Cody

Grandchildren: Thomas Cody, Heather Spradling, Todd Tolliver, Jake Carter, Amber Sollars, Jessica Maples, Jeremy Rouse, McKinnley Partin, Trinity, Kaitlyn, Olivia, and soon to be grandson Johnny Lester Lewis Mabe

Six great grandchildren

Brother Lawrence Mabe

Sisters: Kay (Bob) Shoffner and Sally (Willard) Wilder

And a host of nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Saturday February 27th from 6 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday February 28th at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Margraves Cemetery

Ministers: Rev. Willard Wilder and Rev. J.R. Perry

Singers: Darlene Collins and Naomi Fuson

Pallbearers: Todd Tolliver, Jake Carter, Mike Mabe, J.B. Mosley, Jordan Maples, Casey Sollars, Tony Carter, and Junior McGeorge

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements