Livesay wins 2021 5-6 grade Championship, Video: A championship minute

The Claiborne County 5-6 grade middle school tournament concluded, February 26, with the championship games.

The girls game featured the favorite Lady Eagles matching up with the underdog Lady Indians.

In typical Lady Eagles fashion they jumped ahead at the start but the Lady Indians were hanging within striking distance at the end of the first, 15-5.

There was tenacious defense being played by both teams during the second; however, Livesay rolled on away from the Lady Indians.

Powell Valley found themselves down at the half, 29-9.

Coming out of the halftime break the Lady Indians needed to go on a run but it was Livesay who went on another run.

The score was 37-9 with 2:52 remaining in the third.

Going into the final period Livesay led 41-9.

The Lady Eagles secured the 2021 Claiborne County 5-6 grade championship by the final score of 41-11.

Leading Livesay in scoring was Kelly Hatfield with 15, Izzy Helton had 10, Morgan Martin had eight, Abby Peters had six and Sara Stamper had two points.

Megan Weaver and Amillya Smith both had five to lead the Lady Indians. Cabella Duvernay had one point.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net