Arrests made in Aaron Massengill case, video included

Tennessee Eighth District District DA, Jared Effler, held a press conference in conjunction with the TBI in relation to the murder of Aaron Massengill, March 1.

Charges were filed in the Claiborne County General Sessions Court against Courtney Gilpin (New Tazewell), Patrick Andrew Smith (Virginia) and Jimmy Lee Riffe of Catawba, North Carolina.

They were all three charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

The Claiborne Progress will have more on this as soon as it released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.