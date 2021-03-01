Photo gallery: Day 1 of the Claiborne County 7-8 grade basketball tournament

The first day of the 7-8 grade Claiborne County basketball tournament, March 1, featured three games.

Springdale fell to the favored Livesay Eagles 43-27. The S.M.M.S. Lady Blue Devils defeated Clairfield 41-9 and in the best game of the night Midway outlasted S.M.M.S. in overtime, 42-39.

Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl