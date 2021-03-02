Lady Owls take down Lady Dragons 25-9, with video

The 2021 Claiborne County 7-8 grade basketball tournament held day 2, March 2 at Cumberland Gap High School.

The first game on the schedule featured the Springdale Lady Owls versus the Lady Dragons of Forge Ridge.

The Lady Dragons scored first but the Lady Owls scored six unanswered to lead 6-2 with two minutes left in the opening period. At the end of the period the Lady Owls led 9-3.

The scoring slowed during the second and at the half Springdale led 11-3.

After the break, Springdale pushed their lead on out but at a slower pace. Going into the final period the score was 15-3.

The Lady Owls made an insurance run during the final period and won the game 25-9.

Leading the Lady Owls in scoring was Jacey Ferguson with 11, Chole Cupp had six, Avalynn Cook had four and Hope Cole had two points.

Forge Ridge was led by Chole Daniels with four, Kaydence Daniels with three and Hailey Daniels with two.

