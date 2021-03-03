Statewide tornado drill to be held Friday, March 5

Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week began February 28.

The week will conclude with a Statewide Tornado drill March 5 at 10:30 A.M..

The Claiborne County Office of Emergency Management is asking all that can to review plans and if possible hold a drill at that time.

Tornado season is rapidly approaching and the CCOEM would like for anyone who participates in Friday’s drill to let them know what type of drill is done via their Facebook page.

Since 1995 there has been an average of 30 tornadoes in Tennessee yearly and half of them occur at night.

Night time tornadoes are the most dangerous and Tennessee leads the nation in that category for some unknown reason.

Most tornado deaths are the result of tornadoes in the dark.

Photo By Allen Earl / Claiborne Progress Archives

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net