Photo gallery: Champions crowned, Livesay sweeps
H.Y. Livesay swept both championship games, March 5.
On the girls side, Powell Valley finished fourth, Springdale got third, S.M.M.S. finished second. Livesay were the champions.
On the boys side, Powell Valley finished fourth, Forge Ridge was third, Midway finished in second place and Livesay were the champions.
Brinkley Hollin was girls MVP and Brayden Painter was the boys MVP.
Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
