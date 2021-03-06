Eagles win 2021, 7-8 grade Championship

The boys 7-8 grade Claiborne County Championship featured Midway versus H.Y. Livesay.

The Eagles had been scoring points seemingly at ease through this tournament but the needed one more game to raise up the championship trophy sponsored by Commercial Bank and handed over by Dr. Linda Keck.

From the opening tip Livesay lived up to their billing and started putting points on the board.

It was 7-0 before Midway scored a three pointer. Although the score at the end of the first was 14-4 Midway had found a way to break the Livesay press but were missing easy shots.

During the second period, the Eagles pulled on away from Midway but the Red Devils were staying within striking distance. At the half, the Eagles led 29-15.

The Red Devils did all they could during the third period but the Eagles built up a 20 point lead and kept it.

After three periods the score was 48-28.

Livesay went on to win the game with a final score of 56-36.

Brayden Painter had 30 points to lead the Eagles, Hudson Harris had six, Gavin Owens had six, Kole Carter had five and two others recorded scores including Tanner Hill.

Coke Holt led Midway with 14, Ethan Helton had eight, Elliott Hubbard had six along with Kaden Williams and Izeya Ruiz had two points.

Video: A championship minute for H.Y. Livesay

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net