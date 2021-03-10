Photo gallery: Bulldogs baseball Blue versus Gray
The Claiborne Bulldogs baseball team held a Blue versus Gray game, March 9.
This game wasn’t about winning or losing; however, it was all about how the players handled a game situation.
Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
