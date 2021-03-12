Mrs. Lillian Keck Elmore, 87

Mrs. Lillian Keck Elmore age 87 of New Tazewell was born September 10, 1933 and passed away Ma rch 10, 2021 at Claiborne Nursing Home. Lillian was saved at an early age and is a member at Midway Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her: Parents: Ernie and Bonnie Matthews Keck. Mother who raised her: Ruby Keck Husband: Marion Tom Elmore Special Aunt: Marjorie Keck And several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her: Sister Euna and RM Dooley. Nephews Randy and Sue Dooley, Rodney and Kim Dooley. Great nephew Robbie Dooley. Great niece Brittany and Chris Parker. Great- Great niece Lilly Parker. And a host of several other cousins and lots of friends. The family would like to give a special thank you for the good care given by Claiborne Nursing Home. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Pressnell and Rev. Tommy Russell officiating. Music will be provided by Sue Dooley and Rev. Kenny Trent. Graveside services will be conducted Monday March 15, 2021 at 11 AM in the Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers: Randy Dooley, Rodney Dooley, Robbie Dooley, Chris Parker, Marvin Keck, Kevin Widner, Bobby Meyers, and Charles Longmire Honorary Pallbearer: Glenn Cupp ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~