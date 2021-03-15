LMU’s Schertz to become new Indiana State head coach

ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello is reporting that Lincoln Memorial University Men’s Basketball Coach Josh Schertz will become the new basketball coach of the NCAA Division I Indiana State Sycamores.

According to Borzello, an official announcement will be made later this week.

He will be replacing Greg Lansing who went 15-10 this season.

The Claiborne Progress has reached out to Coach Schertz and will have more on this when released.