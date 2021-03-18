Public records for 3-18

Public Records

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

—Brad Scott Allen-aggravated assault, public intoxication

—Lezlie Leann Berkley-forgery, theft over $500, petition to revoke probation and suspend sentence

—William Andrew Byrge-possession of prohibited weapons (switchblade, knuckles), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Deandrea Bailey Surber-criminal impersonation, possession of a schedule V controlled substance for sale/delivery, mittimus (left rehabilitation), failure to appear for introduction of contraband into a penal facility, felony evading arrest, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and public intoxication

—Ashley Nicole McBee-criminal simulation, criminal trespassing, indecent exposure

—James Everett Creech-possession of methamphetamine for sale/delivery, possession of a schedule V and a schedule VI controlled substances for sale/delivery, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest

—Keela Renee Hudson-two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell, violation of probation

—Jeffrey Derek Taylor-possession of a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substances, theft of property over $1,000, violation inside a drug free school zone

—Terry Lee Martin-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and violations of the seat belt and 10 day address change laws

—Sebastian Ryan Brown-violation of probation for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving on a suspended license

—Chelsea Brooke Gibson-violations of probation for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

— Courtney Rasha Allen-burglary, theft under $1,000, criminal trespassing

—Stacy A. Wolfenbarger-criminal trespassing

—Joseph Edge-possession of a controlled substance

—Robert Ingram-tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, six outstanding warrants

—David E. Barlow-unlawful blue lights, driving on a suspended license

—Felicia Omeda Jordan-failure to exercise due care

—Jordan Lee Shoffner-failure to exercise due care

—Phillip Lee Blevins-failure to exercise due care

— Gina J. Hatfield-speeding 33/20, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Sebastian E. Leedy-speeding 54/45, violations of the vehicle window tinting and muffler laws

—Matt J. Hayes-speeding 76/45

—Nicholas S. Treece-speeding 56/30

—Randall Edward Moore-speeding 53/30

—Jessica Rachel Greer-speeding 42/20

—Samantha Lynn Goins Ray-speeding 48/30

—Alan Roy Leonard-speeding 62/45

—Samantha Hope Renee Cupp-speeding 60/45

—Kelly Marie Earle-speeding 45/30

—Eris Lee Pope-violations of the seat belt and registration laws

—Leonard E. Combs-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

—Debbie S. Hurst-failure to yield traffic right of way

—Betty L. Beeler-violations of the vehicle window tinting and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license

—Joshua Lee Graves-violations of the vehicle window tinting and bumper laws

—Crystal Maiden-violation of the handicapped parking space law

—Frankie Lynn Hoskins-violation of probation for driving under the influence (from Union Co.)

—Anthony Blackburn-violation of probation (from Knox Co.)

— Melinda Jenkins-violation of probation (from Jefferson Co.)

—Darryl A. Martin-violations of the registration (failure to carry) and financial responsibility laws

—Tommy Dodson-violation of the financial responsibility law

—Todd M. Helton-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Amanda Evans-burglary, auto burglary, public intoxication

—Christopher Gaudet-vandalism under $1,000, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana

—Adrian Jo Smith-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, hitchhiking/soliciting in roadway

—Correa Chadwick-leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to report an accident

—Robert Anthony Ingram-resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, violations of probation for resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for resisting arrest, resisting stop/halt/frisk, possession of a controlled substance and driving an off road vehicle on a highway

—Katie Ann Nole-reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license

—James Phillips-speeding, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Elisa Annette Miracle-speeding 44/25, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Kenneth Aaron Noe-speeding 44/25, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Shelley Renee Minton-speeding 59/45, violation of the registration law

—Justin T. George-speeding 71/45

—Sara Michelle Kaufman-speeding 68/45

—Michael Lee Stanley-speeding 64/45

—Goldie Smith Eldridge-failure to yield traffic right of way, violation of the driver’s license law

—Jeffrey Taylor-public intoxication

Tennessee Dept of Corrections

—David Todd Giles-violations of probation for aggravated assault, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, new charges of violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign) and driving on a suspended license

—Buddy Allen North-violations of probation for forgery and theft, failure to appear for digging ginseng during the closed season