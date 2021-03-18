Wendelyn Diana (Webb) Alston, 70

Wendelyn Diana (Webb) Alston passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021 at 9:01 am at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her parents: O.B. and Jean (Sullivan)Webb and brother: Robert O.B. Webb. Lovingly remembered by husband: Jim Alston, brothers: Joe (Chris) and Patrick (Jenny) Webb, and sister: Susan Webb, daughters: Candice (Phill) Thompson and Rhonda (Charlie) Laws, sons: Robert (Susie) Alston and Jim (Kim) Alston, nine grandchildren (James, Kaylah, RJ, Owen, Ryan, Abbie, Tristin, Addison, and Colton) and one great-grandchild (Callee). A special thanks to Dr. Paulette Moulton, more than an employer-a true friend, for her special care of the family for many years. Memorial service to be determined at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service South Monroe, 14567 S. Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com