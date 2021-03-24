March 24, 2021

LMU Advances to DII Final Four

By Allen Earl

Ford Center Evansville, Indiana-
Lincoln Memorial University men’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Division II Final Four after defeating fifth-seeded Colorado School of Mines, 90-76, in the Elite Eight. LMU shot 54 percent from the floor.
Their next opponent is yet to be determined.
