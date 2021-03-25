Health Dept. expands hours, eligibility of vaccine

The Claiborne County Health Department is expanding vaccine eligibility and offering extended hours to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination in the community. Claiborne County is now vaccinating all residents 16 and older.

The Claiborne County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination by appointment

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in individuals 16 and older. Those eligible individuals may call 866-442-5301 or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine.

You must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine. Beginning March 25, 2021, the Claiborne County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination site will provide extended vaccination hours weekly on each Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re eager to offer these additional opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations in a way that works more conveniently with their schedules,” said Garnet Southerland, Claiborne County Health Director. “The more people in Claiborne County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”

The Health Department reminds all Claiborne County residents that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan focuses on those most at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Learn what phase of the vaccination plan you’re in at: www.covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility.

To book your appointment, log onto: www.vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue ‘proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire’ button at the bottom of the page to start your registration.

If you need help scheduling your vaccination, please call 866-442-5301.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health and connect with the Tennessee Department of Health on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.