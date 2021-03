Your Area Happenings

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

Seeking those homebound elderly and/or dependent adults wanting to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination: Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648.

SEASONAL EMPLOYEES: the town of New Tazewell is currently seeking certified lifeguards for the 2021 pool season. Pick up an application at the New Tazewell City Hall Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The deadline for applications is April 9. For more info, call 423-626-5242. Jerry Beeler, mayor

2021 Claiborne Co. Pre-K Registration for qualifying children: 1st Priority – children who will be 4 yrs. old and 2nd Priority – children who will be 3 yrs. old by Aug. 15. Requirements: child’s immunization record, valid birth certificate, child’s social security number, SNAP/Families First number, parents’ or guardians’ W2 or proof of income if applicable. Registration dates: Midway Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 27. Ellen Myers Primary from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29. For more info, or to make an appointment to register your child, call 423-626-3323. Applications and registration may be picked up at The Alpha School.

Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

APRIL 3

Indian Creek Baptist Church in Forge Ridge will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt on April 3, beginning at 2 p.m. Please bring your Easter basket with you. Everyone is welcome.

APRIL 5-MAY 16

Claiborne Walks: the UT/Claiborne County Extension Office in conjunction with the Claiborne County Health Council is spearheading Claiborne Walks, a series of walks for youth and adults to be held from April 5 through May 16. For 6 weeks, teams of 8 individuals will compete in the adult walk to see who can log the most miles. The team logging the most miles across Tennessee will win. Youth teams will consist of 9 youths with and an adult captain. Registration deadline is April 4. You may register by logging onto: www.tiny.utk.edu/claibornewalksadult or: www.claiborne.tennessee.edu/claiborne-walks-adult. You may also drop by the U.T. Extension office, located beside the Claiborne Courthouse on Main St. in Tazewell to pick up the registration forms. For more info, contact Carol Brandon at: 423-626-3742 or email her at: cbrandon@utk.edu.

APRIL 9

Martin’s Station Masonic Lodge #188, located on Dr. Thomas Walker Road, west of Rose Hill VA, will be holding a Catfish & Chicken Dinner on April 9, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The menu will be fish or chicken tenders, fries, baked beans, slaw, hushpuppies, dessert and drinks. Cost: $9 per plate carry-out only. Proceeds will benefit the Lodge’s Scholarship & Benevolence Fund.

APRIL 10

‘Hammer in the Gap’ will be held on April 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the historic town of Cumberland Gap. Ryan Schmidt, lead coordinator, is calling on his fellow blacksmithers to gather for the day-long event, presented by the Guardians of the Gap, a nonprofit organization. “Get Down in the Gap” will follow in Berkau Park. DJs will present a Karaoke Party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

April 20

8th Judicial District Walk for Victims will be held in Claiborne Co. on April 20, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Harrogate City Park. The series of events, celebrated inside the counties that make up the 8th Judicial District, is held to bring awareness to National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2021. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 13, MAY 20

CAB Rolling Resource Fair: the Claiborne County Community Advisory Board (CAB) is sponsoring two drive-thru resource fairs. Swag bags full of community resources and goodies will be handed out to those attending the event. Cherokee Health will be holding its drive-thru on May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at 1596 Hwy. 33 south in New Tazewell. Servolution will be holding its drive-thru on May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at 181 Powell Valley School Lane in Speedwell.

MAY 15-16

The 39th annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games will be held on May 15-16 at Maryville College, home of “The Scots.” The festival is the largest in Blount County and ranks as one of the nation’s top 10 Scottish Festivals. Guests will experience Celtic entertainment, genealogical inquiry, sheepdog presentations, kid’s activities, authentic Celtic fare and merchandise and more. For more info, or to purchase early bird tickets, log onto: www.smokymountaingames.org.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell.

Claiborne County Public Library is no longer accepting donations of books.

Town of Cumberland Gap: All parks, including Burkhau and Festival Parks, located inside the town of Cumberland Gap are now open to the public.

Need Help with FAFSA? Free services are still available online and by phone. In Claiborne, Grainger and Hancock counties, contact Melanie Powell at: 423-748-4634 or mpowell@douglascherokee.org.

NARCONON New Life Retreat: With the spread of COVID-19, many families are struggling. Added to this stress, some have realized the extent of their loved ones addiction. Narconon would like everyone to know that this essential business is open and servicing clients. Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don't know that one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. ADDICTION SCREENINGS Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.