Inaugural Lil Bill Corum Memorial, This Saturday

The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Models will battle the Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals competitors in the Inaugural Lil Bill Corum Memorial presented by Toyota Knoxville, April 3.

Drivers from all around the country are expected for the 75 lap feature paying $21,000 to win and $1,000 to start boasting a purse of more than $64,000 for the 22-car starting field making it the largest single day event in Tazewell Speedway history.

The Classics, Sportsman and Street Stock classes will also run.

Due to predicted cooler weather pit gates will swing open at 1:00 with main grandstands opening up at 4:00. Drivers meeting is slated to start at 5:00 with hot laps beginning at 6:00.

General admission will be $30 with kids nine and under admitted free. Pit admission will be $45 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under.

All tickets will be sold at the track and the grandstands are general admission.

This race will be the largest one day event in the tracks long history.

Drivers such as Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport, Dale McDowell, Shane Clanton and others will join Tazewell Speedway regulars Dakotah Knuckles, Jason Trammell, Jordan Horton, Travis Fultz and several more in pursuit of that magnificent $21,000 check.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net