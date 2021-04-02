April 2, 2021

Photo gallery: CMS Devils softball versus Anderson County

By Allen Earl

Published 2:42 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

The Claiborne Middle School Devils softball team had to withstand a late charge from the Lady Mavericks of Anderson County to win 8-5.

Here are a few photos from the game, April 2, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

