Davenport takes home $21,000

Tazewell Speedway hosted the Lil Bill Corum Memorial, April 3.

Drivers and fans came from all over the United States to witness the high speed action the 3/8 mile, high banked dirt track hidden in the Cave Springs and Baccus area of Claiborne County provides.

35 late model drivers signed in to run the big race including some of the very best dirt drivers including Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens and current NASCAR driver Kyle Lawson.

However, at the end of the night it was Davenport who stood in victory lane with the $21,000 check. He battled Lawson for the checkers and finishing third was Tyler Erb.

Tazewell regulars Dakotah Knuckles finished tenth, Travis Fultz finished 14, Jason Trammell was 16 and Austin Neely finished in the 19 spot.

Odie Overholt won the Sportsman class, Josh Chesney won the Classics division and Austin LeFevers won in Street Stocks.

The packed grandstands witnessed some great racing with others watching worldwide on FloRacing Motorsports Television.

Tazewell Speedway will drop the green flag on the regular weekly racing program, April 10.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net