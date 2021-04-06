Your public records for April 6

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

—Dillon Jerel Nichols-reckless endangerment, evading arrest (two counts), violation of the driver’s license law

—Sherry Mae Neal-sale of a schedule II controlled substance

—Johnny Keith Brock-disorderly conduct, public intoxication

—Kenneth Ray Powers-violations of probation for aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism

—Shawn Daniel Hubbard-violations of probation for aggravated burglary and theft of property

—John Wayne Miracle-violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for driving under the influence

—Bradley M. Harville-violation of probation for driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Melissa Rhea Poore-aggravated assault

—Francisco Martinez Rivera-vandalism, theft of property, public intoxication

—Robert M. Seal-vandalism under $500

—April L. Wilson-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Whitney L. Norman-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

—Bryan E. Hall-possession of methamphetamine, capias/bench warrant for the manufacture, possession with intent to sell/deliver of .5 grams of methamphetamine

—Daniel H. Ernst-possession of drug paraphernalia

—Crystal Lynn Epperson-criminal trespassing, theft of merchandise under $1,000, alteration of item numbers

—Christopher Brent Saylor-criminal trespassing, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Brandon W. Lawson-criminal trespassing

—Kevin DeWayne Thompson-failure to exercise due care, following a motor vehicle too closely

—David A. Green-failure to exercise due care

—Jerry Lynn Inman Jr.-leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on a revoked license, violations of probation for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license

—Dennis Lee Gregory Wayne Hurst-speeding 62/45, driving on a suspended license, violation of probation for vandalism over $60,000 and theft over $1,000

—Lance Joseph Hickle-speeding 61/45, violation of the registration law

—Franklin James Kotsianas-speeding 66/45

—Dennis Kevin Barnard-violation of the light law

—Tanya Stickley-disorderly conduct, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Thomas R. Ward-disorderly conduct

—Brian K. Cunningham-public intoxication

—Harold Douglas Long-capias/bench warrant for driving on a revoked/suspended license, driving on the wrong side of a road and violations of the registration (removal of tag) and financial responsibility laws

—Joshua Adam Ashwander-violations of probation for assault and possession of drug paraphernalia

—Sharon Kristen Younce-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

—James Partin-domestic assault, simple assault, vandalism

—Jason Brooks-felony evading arrest

—Robert Brandon Poore-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule III and a schedule V controlled substances for resale, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Alisha Ann Jackson-speeding 45/25, violation of the address change law

—Adrienne Grace Maus-speeding 70/45

—Rebekah Meyer-speeding 65/45

—Joshua Beau Singleton-speeding 65/45

—Travis Ray Smith-speeding 65/45

—Calin Somkutyan-speeding 65/45

—Richard Alan Rigsby-63/45

—Kristie Lynn McNew-speeding 28/15

—Leah Desha Owens-violation of the registration law

—Jason Ryan Walker-violation of the address change law

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

—Jonathan Nick Ogan-driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a revoked license