Tazewell man charged with rape in Kentucky

A Tazewell, Tennessee, man is facing charges including rape following an investigation by Bell County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Brooks that began in 2016.

Shane Whitehead, 40, was arrested on Tuesday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster.

According to a press release, an investigation was opened by Brooks in 2016. At that time, Whitehead resided in Kentucky. Shortly after Brooks’ investigation began, Whitehead left the state and could not be located. At a later date, a separate sexual offenses investigation involving Whitehead was opened in Tennessee. Whitehead was located by Foster at a Mill Creek Road residence.

Whitehead was charged with first-degree rape (victim under 12 years of age) and incest (victim under 12 years of age). He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.