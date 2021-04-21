Hazel A. Helton, 86

Hazel A Helton, age 86, of Tazewell TN, was born August 10, 1934 and passed away on April 19, 2021. She was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church, where she was saved at an early age. Hazel was also a proud member of the OES # 232 of New Tazewell TN. Her favorite hobby was hand stitch quilting, she also enjoyed farming and canning what she grew. Hazel was preceded in death by her mom and dad; her husband Eugene Helton; daughter Cathy Helton; brothers Bill Collins, John Collins, Carl Collins, Ben Collins, and Horace Collins; sisters Pauline Pierce and Dorothy Collins. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The visitation will be Thursday April 22nd from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. There will be a graveside service Friday April 23rd at 1 PM in the Woods-Cosby Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Kenny Trent

Singers: David and Juanita Honeycutt

Pallbearers: Ricky Janeway, Travis Farmer, Josh Janeway, Ronnie Hurst, Jason Hurst, and Jackie Hurst

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements