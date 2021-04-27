April 27, 2021

Bulldogs honor seniors

By Staff Reports

Published 7:09 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Claiborne Bulldogs recognized seniors Chase Foster and Wesley Brooks during their recent game at home against Hancock County.

The Bulldogs picked up the 13-3 win. Tyler Myatt led the team in hits and RBIs with two each.

The Bulldogs are at home again on Wednesday taking on Carter County.

