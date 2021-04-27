Gap middle schoolers pick up win on eighth-grade night

The Cumberland Gap Middle School Panthers battled their way to a 10-9 victory during a tough matchup with Rutledge Middle School.

Hudson Harris, Tate Murphy, and Johnathan Wilder performed well at the plate, each earning one hit and 2 RBIs. Eli Reed and Rhett Posey also added hits for the Panthers.

Eighth-grade players Hudson Harris, Rhett Posey, Tate Murphy, and Levi Moore were recognized during the pre-game ceremonies.