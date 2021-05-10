Hollis Wells, 78

Hollis Wells, age 78, of Tazewell TN. was born September 19, 1942 and passed away on May 8, 2021. He professed faith in Christ at an early age and was a life long member of Union Chapel Baptist Church. Hollis was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a lifetime farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Eva Wells, brother-in-law Steve Pace, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ellen and Paul Eastridge, brother-in-law Lester Brooks, and brother-in-law Chester Ayers.

Hollis is survived by his wife of 50 years Ozina (Ina) Wells. Son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Tracy Wells. Grandson Riley Wells. Sister Brenda (Raymond) Nida. Sister-in-laws Helen Brooks, Francis Ayers, and Relda (Tip) Long. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Union Chapel Church: 740 Essary Rd Tazewell TN 37879

The family will receive friends Monday May 10th from 12 until 3:30 P.M. at Coffey Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 4 P.M. in the DeBusk Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Frank Short and Ancel Chadwell

Pallbearers: Charles Brooks, Kenny Eastridge, Steve Wells, Mike Wells, Doug Wells, Matthew Nida, Riley Wells, Brad Wells, and Robert Joe Green