The Claiborne Hunger Ministry Reopens, details in Area Happenings

The New Tazewell City Pool will not open this summer. This decision was made based on major decking repairs and a chlorine shortage. City officials say they are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have a party scheduled and you have not been contacted, you will receive a phone call.

JUNE 1 – JULY 13

Claiborne Public Library Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” will be running every Tuesday from June 1 through July 13 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom with a mix of special live and virtual programs. The summer reading program is open to preschool through young adult with prize drawings, story time, a reading club and more. A brown bag lunch will be served immediately following the June 15 and June 29 live shows. Registration begins June 1. For more info, call 423-626-5414 or log onto the Library Facebook page.

JUNE 11

Martin’s Station Masonic Lodge #188, located at 5195 Dr. Thomas Walker Road west of Rose Hill, VA, will hold a Fish & Chicken Dinner on June 11 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The menu will be fish or chicken tenders, fries, baked beans, slaw, hushpuppies, dessert and drinks. Cost: $9 each plate for adults and $8 each plate for children under the age of 12 years. Dine In or Carry-Out. Proceeds will benefit the Lodge’s Scholarship & Benevolence Fund.

JUNE 19

Cosby Book Signing at the Claiborne County Public Library will be held on June 19, from noon until 2 p.m. Former Forge Ridge School principal Marty Cosby has penned an inspirational book reportedly based on true events centered on local politics.

JULY 15 & JULY 22

The Eastern Region 4-H Quilt Camp will be holding classes on old timey quilting on July 15 and July 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The classes will be held at the Eastern Region Extension Office in Knoxville, TN. Cost: $25 total for the two days plus lunch and snacks. Sewing machines and quilting tools will be provided. You provide the quilting fabrics. The supplies list will be sent once registered. The classes are limited to the first 12 individuals who register. For more info, call 423-626-3742.

JUNE 23

The Claiborne Hunger Ministry has found a new home and will be reopening for distribution on June 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The new location is 1199 Cedar Fork Rd. in Tazewell.

The East TN Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. Applications can be mailed or taken by appointment at the ETHRA Office in Tazewell. To schedule an appointment, call 423-973-3669. To have an application mailed, call 865-691-2551. PLEASE NOTE: if you have received assistance since Oct. 1, 2020, you cannot apply again at this time. Sponsoring this program is the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA).

Walters State Community College registration for summer and fall semesters is now open. Summer sessions: June 3 (10 week and first 5 week sessions) with June 2 fee deadline; July 7 (second 5 week session) with June 28 fee deadline. Fall semester begins Aug. 23 with first fee deadline on Aug. 18. Late fee payment deadlines are available. WSCC will continue to offer traditional, hybrid and online classes. For more info, email: admissions@ws.edu or call 423-585-2685. To apply for admissions, log onto: www.ws.edu/admissions. Campuses are located in Tazewell, Greeneville, Morristown, Sevierville and Newport. Advisors are available on each campus by appointment.

Seeking those homebound elderly and/or dependent adults wanting to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination: Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648.

Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.