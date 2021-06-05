PVEC sends students to D.C.; short stories got them there

The annual Washington Youth Tour, sponsored by Powell Valley Electric Cooperative, teaches students the value of the written word while opening eyes to the complexities of our nation’s inner workings.

Each year, PVEC provides four high school juniors the chance to soak up the ins and outs of federal history, government and leadership as they tour Washington, D.C.

Entering the contest involves sharpening pencils and letting the creative juices flow. Contest hopefuls put to paper short stories describing the various ways the Cooperative invests in a brighter future for the communities its service area covers.

The submissions are judged by an outside source and scored based on originality, the appropriate treatment and knowledge of the subject matter along with such technical skills as grammar and composition.

COVID-19 prevented the 2021 trip from taking place. However, it seems things are getting back on track this year with scholarships presented to the contest winners.

Topping the winner’s circle is J. Frank White Academy student Lillian Stubblefield. Second and third place winners Jaden Brock and Amelia Serrenho are Cumberland Gap juniors. Fourth place winner Caleb Carney also attends J. Frank White Academy.

As first place winner, Stubblefield qualifies to move forward to the college scholarship competition sponsored by the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association. Each year, the Association provides funds for its three top winners who will compete for the $3,000, $2,000 or $1,000 scholarship funds.

“Whether it be through the Youth Tour Program or scholarships, supporting the future of these students and the communities they represent is an investment that will create a brighter future for us all,” said Jessica Smith, PVEC spokesperson. “We are excited to see them grow their talents and knowledge. The entire team at Powell Valley Electric Cooperative is rooting for their success, and we are confident they will each find ways to impact our communities in the future.”