Edith Annette Dix
Edith Annette Dix was born in Sneedville, TN on December 5, 1941. She leaves behind three children, Son, Dennis Ray Carey, Daughter Tammy Lynn Hensley, and Son Doug Wayne Dix; four grandchildren, Cody Holland, Casey Hensley, Elandon Carey, and Courtney Dix; three great-grandkids, DaSean Holland, Dashia Holland, and Koraline Carey; special friends Rick Bravelion, Phyllis Coffey, and Ashley Tucker; special nieces and nephews, Betty Gail Goins, Don Atkins and Lynn Duncan. She was loved by so many family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday June 13, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN with funeral service to follow at 2 P.M. Sunday June 13, 2021 in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service to follow in the Green Loy Cemetery in Speedwell, TN.
Minister: Rev. Bill Bull;
Singer: Terry Keck;
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Kevin DeLynn Widner,39
Mr. Kevin DeLynn Widner age 39 of Tazewell, TN was born June 24, 1981 and passed away June 6, 2021... read more