William ‘Bill’ Frazier, 87

William ‘Bill’ Frazier, age 87, was born June 28, 1933 and passed away June 27, 2021 at Claiborne Health and Rehab Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bill was called to preach in 1993 and visited different churches to spread the word of God, but he was a longtime member of Springdale Baptist Church. Bill enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He enjoyed racing, he also built the Tazewell Speedway.

Preceding him in death are his parents Jesse and Vickie Henry Frazier. Brother Chester Frazier and sister Ina Lee Tipton. Brother-in-laws Cletis Brooks and Donald Brooks.

Bill is survived by his wife Linda Frazier. Son Wesley Frazier. Grandson Weston R. Frazier. Mother of Weston, Courtney Frazier. Step grandchildren Caleb and Chloe. Brother Blaine Frazier. Sister Freda Wallace. Brother-in-law Kenneth Brooks and wife Pat. Sister-in-law Mary Helen Brooks. A host a nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday June 29th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday June 29th at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. John Hatfield and Rev. Eddie Cochran

Singers: David Painter and Barbara Hatfield

Pallbearers: Charles Roberts, Bill McDaniel, Wade Honeycutt, Harley Wilder, Kenny Manning, and Mike Humfleet

Honorary Pallbearers: Don Brooks