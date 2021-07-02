Harold Higdon, 83

Harold Glenn Higdon, age 83, of Harrogate, TN passed away Tuesday, June 29th. He was born on March 18, 1938 and is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Higdon of Lexington, Kentucky, a daughter, Cheri Higdon (Tim Kreiter) of Lexington, KY, a son Glenn Higdon of Harrogate, TN, and a sister Mary Jennings of Chattanooga, TN. He also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren: Jessica Higdon of Jacksonville, NC, Alexander Mars (Chelsea Brislin) of Lexington, KY, and Anderson Mars (Mark Kano) of Louisville, KY.

In addition to being a devoted father, husband, and grandfather, he was active in his Christian faith and a member of Harrogate United Methodist Church. Harold earned his pilot’s license and spent many hours flying with his closest friend Dr. George L Day of Harrogate, TN. He was active in his community and served as one of the first members of the Harrogate City Council. He enjoyed working on his farm and cherished time with his family, who were his pride and joy. He will be particularly missed by a close group of life-long friends whom he met with daily for breakfast and fellowship up until his hospitalization.

A graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Saturday, July 3rd in the Harrogate Cemetery, Harrogate, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org, or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105) or the Harrogate United Methodist Church (6920 Cumberland Gap Parkway, Harrogate, TN 37752).