John Braden, 85

John Ezra Braden 85 of Tazewell Tennessee passed away at UT Medical Center Wednesday June 30th, 2021. John was born December 29th, 1935 in Speedwell Tennessee to the late John Dave and Mossie Williamson Braden. John was a Member of Dogwood Heights Baptist Church Tazewell, Masonic Lodge 180 F&AM New Tazewell and a Veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by eleven brothers and six sisters, Father In-law and Mother In-law Carl and Gusta Leach. He is survived by his loving wife Mae Leach Braden, sons Timothy (Kelly)Braden Monroe MI, Michael Braden Tazewell TN, Grandchildren Ashley(Ryan)Kuhn and Justin Braden, brother Ira(Edith)Braden Sharps Chapel TN, Sister Lodia Furnas Dayton OH, Sister In-law Edna Gordon, Shelbyville TN and a host of other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5PM to 7PM with Masonic Services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Inurnment will full military honors will be conducted Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11AM in the Ausmus Cemetery, Speedwell, TN. In lieu of flowers please make donation to: The Ausmus Cemetery Fund, in care of: Earl Lambert 159 Bolinger Rd. Speedwell TN 37870. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Braden Family.