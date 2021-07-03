Charles Hopkins, 66

Charles Edward Hopkins ‘Charlie’, age 66, of the Mulberry Gap community, was born June 28, 1955 and went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2021 with his family by his side.

Charlie was saved at a young age and was a faithful member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Barney and Mary Hopkins, brother Harold Hopkins, nephew Larry Hopkins, and aunt ‘Mom’ Jane Owens.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathy S. Hopkins. Sons Isaac (Virginia) Hopkins of Mulberry Gap Community and Billy (Deeann) Hopkins of Sneedville. Grandkids, whom he dearly loved, John-Isaac, Madison, Jacob, Joshua, and Greyson. Sisters Donna (David) Manning, Dora Buchanan and Debbie Hopkins. Brother Herb Hopkins. Uncle ‘Dad’ Billy Owens. As well as several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday July 3rd from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday July 4th at 10 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Kenny Clark, Rev. Dennis Jones, and Rev. Jeremy Buchanan

Singers: The Journey Makers

Pallbearers: Troy Lynch, Gary Greene, Jerry ‘Doc’ Jones, James Martin, Charlie Greer, and Jerry ‘Docky’ Jones

Honorary Pallbearers: Grandkids and friends at Coffey Funeral Home

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements