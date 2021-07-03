Terry Ayers, 55

Terry Lee Ayers, 55, of Harrogate, TN, passed away on July 1, 2021 at Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1966 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Lee and Pearlie Ayers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jamie and Danny “D.J.” Ayers; two nephews, Bobby Miller III and Nicholas McCorkel; and a special niece Melinda Ayers.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Ayers; three sons, Terry Ayers, Jr., Justin Ayers and Trevor Ayers, all of Harrogate; grandchildren, Ellie Eddy, Hunter Carmack, Ronnie Martin and Payton Martin; five sisters, Marie Lindsey (Joe), of White Pine, TN, Kathy Hart (Billy), of Bulls Gap, TN, Frankie Sampson (Rick), of Harrogate, Felisha Brown (Greg), of New Tazewell, TN and Crystal Miller (James), of Cumberland Gap, TN; brothers, Greg Ayers (Theresa Grace), of Rose Hill, VA, Chuck Ayers (Tammy), of Rose Hill; two sisters-in-law, Amy Ayers and Trish Ayers; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends on July 5 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery Chapel in Harrogate. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Johnny Brown, Jr. officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Mountain View Cemetery.

