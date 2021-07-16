Mr. William J. Lambert, Jr., 70
Mr. William J Lambert Jr. age 70 of Tazewell was born May 26, 1951 and passed away July 16, 2021 in his home with his family by his side. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was a part of the submarine service. He was the first fire chief of North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department. William volunteered thousands of hours at the Claiborne County Historical Society preserving the genealogy of Claiborne County.
He was preceded in death by his:
Father: William J. Lambert Sr.
Brother: David Lambert
Sister: Patricia Stewart
He is survived by his:
Mother: Marlene Lambert
Wife: Carolyn Lambert
Son: Patrick Lambert
Brothers: Mark Lambert (Terry)
Gregory Lambert
Several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends
Mr. Lambert was cremated at his request.
Honors will be announced at a later date
