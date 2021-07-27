Church Events: anniversaries and more
- The Hill Church is in search of two part-time child care workers. Schedule: Mondays and Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Applicants must be able to pass a background check, have a high school diploma or equivalent and must have reliable transportation. For more info, call 423-526-5655. Applications may be filled out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell.
- The Claiborne County Hunger Ministry is open at its new location of 1199 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Food distribution occurs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Revival representatives say the event“has broken with great celebration in Christ. Two were saved and will be baptized into the church. Five people joined the church by letter from sister churches and one young man announced his call to preach the gospel. What a wonderful spiritual time in the Lord during this revival. God is still in the business of saving and the church needs to work for the night is coming. Spread the word of our Savior for He is the only true way to heaven.”
JULY 30-AUG. 1
- The Church of God of the Union Assembly is celebrating 100 years/100th Annual General Assembly on July 30 through Aug. 1 to be held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. Enjoy a journey through the past and a look into the future as congregations from across the nation share their own unique ministry and mission. The public is cordially invited to any/all the events and worship services. For more info, log onto: www.thechurchofgodua.net. Follow the links to make arrangements for your accommodations, registration and schedule of events.
JULY 31
- Young’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold its regular 5th Saturday Night Singing on July 31, beginning at 6 p.m. Singers will include visiting group the Journey Makers. Home singers and others will also be singing. Everyone is welcome. Kenny Clark, pastor
- The Claiborne Cluster Fellowship of the United Methodist Church includes 3 churches with the Rev. Vince Krauss as the presiding minister of all three. The Sunday meeting times are: Mayes Chapel UMC – 10 a.m. at 945 Lonesome Valley Rd.; Tazewell UMC – 11 a.m. at 1704 Main St. in Tazewell and Thompson Chapel UMC – 12:15 p.m. at 1015 Old Hwy. 33.
- The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.
- Shoemaker Cemetery is in dire need of donations to continue its upkeep. Those who once regularly donated have since passed away, leaving a drastic reduction in the funding to cover mowing and other necessities. We humbly ask that anyone, especially those whose final resting places are inside the cemetery, to consider donating to this critical need. Any size donation is greatly appreciated. Please send your donations to the Shoemaker Cemetery Fund; c/o Neta Munsey; P.O. Box 443, New Tazewell, TN 37824.
- Scott Cemetery is in need of funds for upkeep. If you have loved ones buried there, please send donations to the Scott Cemetery account, c/o Commercial Bank in Harrogate, TN.
- G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.
- Stand in the Gap S.T.A.R.T. Support Transition & Recovery Training meets every Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. The meetings are held at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell with Pastor James Shoffner of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church of Harrogate. For more info, call 423-300-1302.
- Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.
- Woods Cosby Cemetery is in need of funds for upkeep. If you have loved ones buried there, please send donations to the Woods Cosby Cemetery Fund c/o the Commerical Bank in Tazewell, TN or to Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd; Tazewell, TN 37879. We appreciate your help.
- Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is in need of donations. Please send them to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Road, Speedwell, TN 37870.
- Speedwell Church of God services are held on Sundays, beginning at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Tuesdays, beginning at 7 p.m. The church is located at 345 Carr Gap Road in Speedwell, TN. Brother Daniel Ellison, pastor
- Leatherwood Baptist Church will be holding their monthly singing every 2nd Sunday night of the month, beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor, Timothy Sharp; choir director, David Snow.
- Leatherwood Baptist Church holds its regular services every Sunday morning with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening services each 2nd and 4th Sunday night beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor Rev. Timothy Sharp. Song director David Snow.
- Pinnacle View Primitive Baptist Church: There is singing, fellowship every third Saturday at 6 p.m. The church is located on Lothbury Ave., Middlesboro, across from Food City.
- First Baptist Church of New Tazewell is open for Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening services are now ongoing beginning at 6 p.m. For more info, call: 423-626-5401. Bill Duncan, pastor.
- Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1250 Pine Hill Road in Tazewell, meets Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Monthly singing first Saturday at 6 p.m. Only King James Version Bible used. Everyone welcome to worship. Mail correspondence to: Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Sarah Mayfield, Church Clerk, 1250 Pine Hill Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.
- Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.
