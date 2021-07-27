July 27, 2021

Railsplitters Earn NABC Team Excellence Award; Three Individuals Honored

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The Lincoln Memorial University men’s basketball team earned multiple honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the group announced Tuesday afternoon. Railsplitter basketball was honored with the Team Academic Excellence Award while Alex Dahling, Jordan Guest, and Chase Rankin were lauded with NABC Honors Court laurels. 

