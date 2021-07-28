Missing Claiborne Co. teen could be with missing female from Lee Co.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help find a missing Claiborne County teenager. Keith Griffith, 15, was last seen Monday in Speedwell. There is also a 13 year old female juvenile missing from Lee Co. VA that could very well be with Griffith, according to his family.

Griffith is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing black and gray shorts and a gray or blue T-shirt. The TBI says he has a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication. The unnamed female is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing the clothing in the photo. She is missing from the VA/TN line near the Cumberland Gap Park.