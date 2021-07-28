Ms. Betty Lou Thompson, 71
Ms. Betty Lou Thompson age 71 of New Tazewell was born June 9, 1950 and went to be with the Lord July 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Gracie Bolden
She was preceded in death by her:
Parents: Willie and Gracie Bolden
2 Husbands: Whitey Evans and Bill Thompson
Sister: Willie Jean England
Brothers: Ronald and Donald Bolden
She is survived by her:
Sisters: Nancy Bernard (Dick)
Shirley Haynes (Michael)
Son: Timothy Evans
Grand Daughter: Krystal Tanner
Great Grandchildren: Bryen and Brady Tanner
Special Niece: Christy Ayers (Dale)
Special Great Nephew: Colton Ayers
And a host of other nieces, nephews, stepchildren, step grandchildren, and friends
A special thank you to the Diversicare staff and special caregivers Dee Jones, and Judy Robertson.
The family will receive friends Monday July 26, 2021 from 4pm until 6pm in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel
Harold R. Thacker, 85
Harold R. Thacker, age 85, of Tazewell, Tennessee, was born January 29, 1936, and died on July 22, 2021, at... read more