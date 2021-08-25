Jimmy Darrell McPeek, 81, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Claiborne Count y Hospital. He was born on July 15, 1940 in Virgie, Kentucky, a son of the late Holdred and Virginia Gunter McPeek. After completing 4 years of service in the United States Air Force, Jim spent many proud years as an Over the Road Truck Driver. In retirement, Jim was a member of the American Legion, attended Gap Creek Baptist Church, and loved to spend time woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Judy Daniel, Jerry McPeek. Chipper McPeek, Ruby Tackett, and Kenneth Tackett.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Patricia McPeek; children, Jenny (Bill) Brown, Georgia (Rafael) Antuna, Daniel McPeek, Tim (Kris) McPeek, and Jerry (Erin) McPeek; siblings, Barbara (Earl) Davis, Sharon (Earl) Turley, Carolyn (Rick) Wright, Jeffery (Robin) McPeek, Opie (Beth) McPeek, and Butch (Connie) McPeek; grandchildren, Jami (Charlie) Coleman, Willis (Amanda) Brown, Ben (Jessica) Brown, Anthony (Lauren) Antuna, Nick Antuna, Teri Antuna, Kristen McPeek, Jessica McPeek, Rilee McPeek, Ethan McPeek, Ruari McPeek and great-grandchildren, Brandan Brown, Delaney Coleman, Lukus Coleman, Liam Brown, Whitleigh Brown, Chloe Brown, Maks Brown, Miles Brown, Jeffrey Antuna, Charlie Antuna, Chance Antuna, and special family Janine (Danny) Herman.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 28th at Gap Creek Baptist Church in Arthur, Tennessee at 4:00 PM with Rev. Terry England officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

