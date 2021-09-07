Wang Richard Turner, 83

Wang Richard Turner, age 83, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born May 19, 1938 and passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He professed faith in Christ at an early age.

He was preceded in death by his parents A.V. & Earlene Turner. Sister Pat Tyvert. Brother Jerry Turner

He is survived by his daughters Glenda (David) Cable of Bladenboro, NC; Debbie (Kelly) Struble of Tazewell, TN; Patty (David) Simmons of New Tazewell, TN. Sister Robin (Mike) Wood of Ontario Canada. Grandchildren Tabitha (Jimmy) Davis, Rex (Stephanie) Bailey, Tina Monday, Jessica (R.J.) Bailey, Kelly Cardwell, Chris (Whitney) Cable, Alicia (Aaron) Stone, and Ashley Cable. Great grandchildren Shane, Abby, Emily, Sammy, Jacob, Zackary, Genesis, Daisy, Jaxon, Ethen, Julia, Elijah, Daisy, Abigail, Olivia, Adalynn, Emma, Bryson, Adyson, Ryleigh, Micah, Elisha, and Gracie Mae. As well as a host of nieces and nephews, and beloved friend Bettie Walker.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Suncrest Hospice for their care.

The family will have a graveside service Friday September 10th at 6:15 PM at Fairview Cemetery. Everyone will meet at the cemetery.

Minister: Chris Cable

Obituary: Rex Bailey

Singers: Family

Pallbearers: Rex Bailey, Jimmy Davis, Zackary Bailey, Shane Smart, Jacob Bailey, R.J. Bailey, and Ethen Daniels

Honorary Pallbearers: Jaxon Bailey, Samuel Davis, Bryson Cardwell, and Elijah Monday

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements