Debbie Ruth Hopkins, 60

Debbie Ruth Hopkins, age 60, of Middlesboro, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital. She was born May 31, 1961 in Sneedville, Tennessee to the late Barney and Mary (Payne) Hopkins. She was a member of First Baptist Church in New Tazewell, Tennessee. Debbie loved her family and looked forward to the yearly family reunion. She was a kind and caring person who always wanted to help others and put herself last. She will be dearly missed by many. She is preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Mary (Payne) Hopkins; brothers, Harold (Argil) Hopkins and Charles Hopkins; nephew, Larry Hopkins; stepdad, Lewis Guy; and brother-in-law, Buck Buchanan. She is survived by her son, Jason (Angella) Hopkins; daughter, Vanessa Hopkins; brother, Herb (Barbara) Hopkins; sisters, Dora Buchanan and Donna (David) Manning; sister-in-law, Kathy Hopkins; special friends, Karen Watson, Gary Brown, Marie Moore and Vivian Marcum; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Kenny Clark officiating. Music will be provided by Beverly and Storm Gibson and Judy and Billy McMurry. Burial will follow in the Hopkins Family Cemetery in Sneedville, Tennessee with family serving as pallbearers.

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate is honored to be serving the Hopkins Family.