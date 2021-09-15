Area Happenings/Church Events: White Lightning Festival this weekend
SEPT. 18
• White Lightning Trail Festival will be held on Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Cumberland Gap with vendors, food, demonstrations, local music and performances. There will be a cornbread making contest, a car show, tractor rides, a street dance, corn hole games, a dog costume contest and a children’s area. Vendors and sponsors, call: 423-626-4149.
- The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly board of directors meeting on Sept. 18 immediately following the Annual Meeting, to be held at the Hancock County High School located in Sneedville, TN.
SEPT. 19
- Liberty Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on Sept. 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with special singing by Katie Daniels. Everyone is welcome. Dennis Buchanan, song leader, Jeremy Buchanan, pastor
SEPT. 24
- E.T.H.R.A. will distribute USDA Commodities on Sept. 24, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Barn. Please bring your own boxes, and you may pick up for three households only. In accordance with federal law, both ETHRA and USDA are prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
SEPT.25
- Mobile Lifehouse will hold its Free Mobile Food Pantry, sponsored by United Healthcare and the Second Harvest Food Bank, on Sept. 25, beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last. There will be a free hot meal, free haircuts and the Taylor’s Closet will be available. The location for the drive thru pick up is the Jefferson Middle School entry at the front of the school. Clothing, toiletries and school supplies will be collected during the event. The website is: www.themobilelifehouse.weebly.com.
SEPT. 27 – NOV. 1
- Reversing Diabetes 6-Wk Seminar will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov.1 at 1731 Main St. in Tazewell, across from the Claiborne Chamber of Commerce. There is a $10 charge per person or $15 per couple for the program. Arrive a few minutes early each week for a blood pressure check, weigh-in and tasty food samples. This program is based on the latest scientific research and is physician supervised. Presented by the U.T. Claiborne County Extension, the Change Claiborne Health Committee and the Claiborne County Health Council. For more info and to pre-register, call: 423-626-3742 or email: cbrandon@utk.edu.
OCT. 4-9
- The Claiborne County Library Fall Book Sale will be held the week of Oct. 4-9 in the basement of the building. Hardbacks, audio books, puzzles, movies and music will be on sale for $1 each. Paperbacks and magazines will be sold for 10 cents each. Trade back books will be sold for 50 cents each and Bibles are free. Hours: M-W from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Th-F from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sat. from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All items are sold “as is.”
- The City of Harrogate Planning & Zoning Committee meeting time has changed. The meetings will now begin at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month instead of 6:30 p.m.
- The Claiborne County Historical & Genealogical Society will be reopening to the public on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for research and inquiries. Due to COVID-19 the organization will be taking it very slowly and will be practicing social distancing. The organization is looking for volunteers to help prepare for this fall’s Candlelight Tour of the OLD JAIL. The society is located at the intersection of Hickory and Old Knoxville Roads, across from the Library. For more info, call the office at: 526-5737. Email your research questions to: cchgs_info@yahoo.com. CCHGS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Claiborne County. Please mail your tax deductible contributions or annual membership dues to: CCHGS; PO Box 32, Tazewell, TN 37879.
- The Claiborne County Hunger Ministry is open at its new location of 1199 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Food distribution occurs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.
- The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.
- G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.
- Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is:
www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.
