Get ready for ‘the last saturday in September’

The historic town of Cumberland Gap is playing host to “Last Saturday in September” where all manner of regional antiques, arts and crafts will be the drawing card to a fun-filled day. The event, slated for Sept. 25, will be held rain or shine.

Those spearheading the event are expecting in excess of 20 tri-state area vendors, whose wares will line the streets of Colwyn and Lynn Avenues.

Local shops will be open to provide an experience not unlike what can be had on a daily basis inside the quaint town.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the shops remaining open until 5 p.m. or later. Parking is always free.

Several local restaurants will be available throughout the day and into the evening hours, allowing the option to dine in or take out. A local food truck will be on site during the event as well.

You might want to top off your day with a Ghostly Tour of the Gap on Saturday evening. While you’re at it, why not just book a room at one of the lodgings in town and soak up that last drop of Gap appeal.

The Guardians of the Gap, who is spearheading this event, is a Section 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The nonprofit combats community deterioration, erects and/or maintains public community spaces and organizes, plans and hosts community related events. Its members work to increase the visibility, attractiveness and quality of life for the local community as a whole and supports strategic short-term and long-term planning. The organization also provides educational and informational resources about the history of Cumberland Gap, all in an effort to combat community deterioration and lessen neighborhood tensions.

For more information, call Joe Wolfenbarger at 865-585-5941 or email: whistlestop93@hotmail.com.